JUANITA M.

HALL, 91



LAKELAND - Juanita M. Hall, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 24, 2016. She was born on June 21, 1925 in Lincoln County, near Hamlin, West Virginia. She was a twin born to Laired Moore and Ella Yeager Moore. She attended and graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1943.

She began work as a store clerk in Huntington, WV. On May 30, 1947 she married William L. Hall. They had one child (Bill Jr.) in 1951; the same year they purchased a farm in Southeastern Ohio. After farming for 5 years, they purchased and operated a clothing store in Gallipolis, Ohio for a few years. She remained a housewife through the early 60s, she then took a position as a cashier at Price's Drug Store. She continued to work for the store during the late 60s and early 70s. In 1973 she, William and their son moved to Lakeland, Florida. She trained at Polk Community College as a practical nurse and worked for many years in that capacity until her retirement.

Among other activities, she was an avid card player, fisherman, loved travel and was a 50 year member of the Ohio Order of the Eastern Star.

Juanita's (Johnnie) twin Obeda (Jo) whom she dearly loved, were two of 5 children including their brother Halden Moore and two half-sisters Irene Williams and Anna Gay Comet (surviving). Her husband of 67 years William passed away last November. She is survived by her son, Bill Jr. and wife (Ginger), two grandchildren Laura Winter (Bill), Charles Hall (Heather), and four great grandchildren, Reed, Rudy and Louise Winter and Charles Hall Jr.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM October 15th, 2016 at Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church, 1217 Shepherd Road, Lakeland, FL 33811. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Central Florida, 2590 Havendale Blvd NW, Auburndale, FL, 33881 or Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church.



