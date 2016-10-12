BETTY JEAN
LEDOUX, 86
LAKELAND - Betty Jean Ledoux, 86, passed away September 30, 2016 at 2PM. Betty was born to Patrick and Louise Hendricks on October 30, 1929 in Maybeury, WV.
Preceded in death by her husband Richard Ledoux Sr.; son Stacey Tabor; 1 grandchild and 1 step great-grandchild. Betty is survived by her children Donna Carlen and husband Bob, Lucky Tabor and wife Donna, Rhonda Thomas and husband David, Allen Tabor and Leslie Harvey; also surviving are her stepchildren Richard Ledoux, Jr. and wife Michelle, Cheryl Nasco and husband Dean; 4 grandchildren; 9 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren and 1 step great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at the Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Hwy, Lakeland, FL, 33801 on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation
www.alzfdn.org
