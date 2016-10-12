DONALD RAY
SECHREST, 60
LAKELAND - Donald Ray Sechrest was born October 30, 1955 in Tacoma, WA; he went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2016, in Lakeland. He was a salesman in Polk and Hillsborough Counties for over 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Robin and three children, Darla Pettaway, (Tyrone) Day-na Sechrest and Dylan Sechrest, his father and stepmom, Paul and Virginia Sechrest, his mother, Esther Jean Hall, brothers Paul, Jr. (Betty), William Bryan, Michael (Shannon), and Larry, and one sister, Sonya VanVorce, one granddaughter, Taytum Pettaway. In addition, he is survived by 13 nieces and nephews.
He faithfully attended Family Worship Center where the services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held at The Casket Store on Edgewood Drive on Tuesday, October 11 from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Youcaring.com to help pay for his funeral expenses.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016