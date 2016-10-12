Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID L. ZEDONEK. View Sign

DAVID L.

ZEDONEK, 34



ORLANDO - David L. Zedonek, 34, died on October 6, 2016 at Orlando Regional Medical Center from cardiac arrest. He was born on February 23, 1982, in Bethesda, MD and is the son of Phil and Linda Zedonek of Lakeland.

David graduated from George Jenkins HS, Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, VA and Florida Coastal School of Law, Jacksonville, FL. He was a Professor and the Course Director for Music Business Law & Contract Negotiations at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida for the past 9 years.

David impacted many lives as an Eagle Scout, Silver Garland recipient, vocalist, professor and cancer survivor advocate. He worked with the Christian Legal Society and City Rescue Mission receiving Pro Bono honors and served as an intern in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC. He was extremely active in his community with volunteer organizations.

He was a wonderful Son, Beloved Brother to Dan (Bellingham, WA) and Jonathan (Huntsville, AL) and fantastic Uncle to his twin nephews. He is also leaving behind a cherished Aunt and Uncle, BJ and Elizabeth VanArsdall of Lakeland.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the ROCK Community Church on Sunday, October 23rd, at 3pm.



Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016

