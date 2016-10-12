WILLIAM 'BILL' M.
HARVEY, 86
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. William M. Harvey, 86, of Winter Haven passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016.
Mr. Harvey was born November 25, 1929 in West New York, New Jersey, and retired as a Correctional Officer from Polk Correctional. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Winter Haven Christian Church. He enjoyed good jokes, telling stories and singing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Muriel Harvey, 4 brothers and a sister.
He is survived by his wife Georgia Harvey, sister RoseAnne Bonelli, daughter Barbara Fennell (Glenn), daughter Janet Cantu, son Brian Harvey (Cindy), daughter Maureen Schlipf (Kevin), step-son Kevin Warren, 10 grandchildren (Billy, Carla, Christopher, Morganne, Trenton, Dalton, Shane, Leslie) and 3 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place this Saturday at 11 am at Winter Haven Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016