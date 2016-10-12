Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY FRANCES MUSGROVE. View Sign

MARY FRANCES

MUSGROVE, 73



LAKE WALES - Mary Frances Musgrove of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring.

She was born June 2, 1943 in Middletown, NY to the late Warren N. and Viola C. Spadola; she moved to the Lake Wales area in 1987 from Michigan, but spent most of her life in Homestead, FL. She was a retired customer service manager at Wal-Mart and a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. She loved the outdoors and crafting.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph K. Cheney (Cindy) of Moab, UT and Kelly T. Cheney (Shannon) of Chamberlain, SD; sisters, Joan Hall of Babson Park and Linda Keesler (Charlie) of Cochecton, NY; brother, Paul Spadola (Terri) of Douglasville, GA; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Memorial services are pending at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Lake Wales.

Condolences may be sent to the family at







MARY FRANCESMUSGROVE, 73LAKE WALES - Mary Frances Musgrove of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring.She was born June 2, 1943 in Middletown, NY to the late Warren N. and Viola C. Spadola; she moved to the Lake Wales area in 1987 from Michigan, but spent most of her life in Homestead, FL. She was a retired customer service manager at Wal-Mart and a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. She loved the outdoors and crafting.Survivors include her sons, Joseph K. Cheney (Cindy) of Moab, UT and Kelly T. Cheney (Shannon) of Chamberlain, SD; sisters, Joan Hall of Babson Park and Linda Keesler (Charlie) of Cochecton, NY; brother, Paul Spadola (Terri) of Douglasville, GA; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.Memorial services are pending at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Lake Wales.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close