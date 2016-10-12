MARY FRANCES
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY FRANCES MUSGROVE.
MUSGROVE, 73
LAKE WALES - Mary Frances Musgrove of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring.
She was born June 2, 1943 in Middletown, NY to the late Warren N. and Viola C. Spadola; she moved to the Lake Wales area in 1987 from Michigan, but spent most of her life in Homestead, FL. She was a retired customer service manager at Wal-Mart and a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. She loved the outdoors and crafting.
Survivors include her sons, Joseph K. Cheney (Cindy) of Moab, UT and Kelly T. Cheney (Shannon) of Chamberlain, SD; sisters, Joan Hall of Babson Park and Linda Keesler (Charlie) of Cochecton, NY; brother, Paul Spadola (Terri) of Douglasville, GA; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial services are pending at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Lake Wales.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016