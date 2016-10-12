Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" ADAMS. View Sign

WILLIAM 'BILL' ADAMS, 91



WINTER HAVEN - William 'Bill' Adams, 91, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Oct. 10, 2016 after a short illness.

Bill was born in Lakeland, FL and lived his entire life in Polk County. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven, serving as a Deacon and Elder, and was an Eagle Scout in the Church's Boy Scout Program. He was a rifle marksman and won several small bore state championships in the 1950s.

In 1943 he joined the Navy's V-12 program and attended Georgia Tech to study Aeronautical Engineering. After being Honorably Discharged from the Navy in 1946, he returned to Polk County and started his citrus nursery business on a two-acre tract in Alturas. He expanded the operation to 60 acres in 1963, becoming Adams Citrus Nursery, Inc. producing 400,000 trees annually. As an innovative nurseryman and businessman, Bill pioneered several planting and growing techniques. He was recognized as one of the most progressive and prescient citrus nurseryman in the state, developing an assembly line planting technique, liquid fertigation programs, double-row planting, pallet tree loading and containerized trees. He was truly an entrepreneur as he organized and improved methods of operation and distribution, through the hiring of sales staff and making use of a helicopter to contact potential buyers.

Bill, also was an advocate of quality improvement, was one of the first to join and cooperate in the Florida Department of Plant industry 'Budwood Registration Program.' He helped to form the Florida Citrus Nurserymen's Association, in which he held the office of president and secretary. He was the first president of the Florida Horticultural Industries Certification Board and was the organizing president of the Florida Associated Wholesale Nurserymen. In 1975 Bill was honored with the Butler-Odenkirk Award for Outstanding Nurserymen of the Year and received the Award for Eminence for Distinguished Industry Leadership in 1977.

His hobbies and interest included building small scale railroad sets and traveling the world. He enjoyed boating and spent many hours in the Gulf of Mexico on a variety of water craft that he owned.

He is survived by his wife, Maxie Long Adams and preceded in death by wives, Patricia Heisler Adams Bertrum and Gusta Lee Adams. Also preceded in death by parents, Everett and Adelia Adams, brother, Robert Adams, and daughter, Barbara Adams. He is survived by: brother, John (Ann) Adams; sons, Steven (Jane) Adams and Alan Adams; granddaughter, Ashley Adams; grandsons, Evan Adams and Ben Adams; and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by: step son, Terry Long of Lake Buffum; step daughters, Brenda Johnson of Clearwater, Wanda Imber (Jerry) and Livia Livingston of Winter Haven; step granddaughter, Tiffiny Livingston and step grandsons, Robert and Dow Johnson.

The family will receive friends from 4:00pm till 6:00pm, Thursday, October 13, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 at the First Presbyterian Church of Winter Haven. Entombment at Lakeside Memorial Park.







