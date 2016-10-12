LEONARD
TURNER, 86
BABSON PARK - Leonard Turner of Babson Park passed away October 8, 2016 in Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring.
He was born August 15, 1930 in Daleville, AL to the late George & Flora Turner; and he came here more than 63 years ago after serving in the U.S. Army. He was a tile master and member of Christ Central Church. He loved gardening, woodworking and Jesus. He enjoyed softball, football, races, fishing and spending time with his family.
Leonard was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Bill and Peewee Turner. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Dorothy J. Turner; daughters, Luana Scott (Bobby) of Deland, Jenni Stanley (Tom) of Frostproof, Janice Strange of Port St. Lucie and Roseanna Strange, CA; sons, Mike Mimbs (Elaine) of Lake Wales, Charles Strange (Theresa) of North Port and Martin Strange (Sonia) of Michigan; sisters, Christine Hodges of Bartow and Betty Collier of Lake Wales; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the going home party at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Christ Central Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
