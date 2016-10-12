Obituary Guest Book View Sign



TRULUCK, 75



LAKE WALES - Wayne Truluck of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016 at his residence of Metastasized Melanoma.

He was born March 1, 1941 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Bill Truluck and Leona (Cannon) Truluck. He has been a lifelong resident of the area. He worked thru the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 15. He was a member of the Moose Club and KRVSA, Kissimmee River Valley Sportsman's Association.

He is preceded in death by his brother Loyce Truluck, previous wife JoAnn (Patterson) Truluck.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years Connie L. Hurst Truluck of Lake Wales, FL, daughter Heather Odom and husband Gary of Mulberry, FL, son Eddie Hurst and wife Jamie of Melbourne, FL, brother LaVonne Truluck of Winter Haven, FL, sisters Mary Goodman of Lake Wales, FL, Lorene McConnell of Avon Park, FL, Doris Williams of Avon Park, FL, Pat Mayfield (Ray) of Ft. Meade, FL, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.

Visitation will be held 2:00PM until service time at 3:00PM Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home.

