ELSIE JEAN
THOMPSON, 86
LAKELAND - Elsie Jean Thompson, age 86, Lakeland, died October 8, 2016.
Mrs. Thompson was born January 2, 1930 to Mr. and Mrs. William Raymond Johnson, Pinehurst, N C. She attended Campbell College, NC, where she met and later married Edgar E. Thompson in 1962. They made their home in Columbus, Ohio. Mr. Thompson was serving in the US Air Force. Mrs. Thompson worked as a Librarian at the Columbus Public Library for over thirty years.
Mr. Thompson died in 1986. Mrs. Thompson moved to Lakeland in 1987. She resided at The Estates of Carpenters. For many years Mrs. Thompson was a volunteer in Lakeland's Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her sister Peggy J. Weaver, Lakeland. Also nieces Kathy W. Holland, Laura W. Slocumb and nephew Walter P. Weaver, Jr., and their families, all of Lakeland, and a cousin Kay Wilson, Todd, N.C.
Service will be private at a future date at Lakeland Memorial Gardens, where Mrs. Thompson will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016