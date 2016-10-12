RALPH HAYWARD
|
HARPER, 86
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Ralph Hayward Harper, age 86, a resident of Auburndale passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016 at Orchard Park Nursing Home.
Mr. Harper was born February 1, 1930 in Houston Co., AL. to John Frank and Cleone Elizabeth (Watson) Harper. He was an Auburndale resident since 1951, coming from AL. He was a retired Owner of Harper Meats in Auburndale, a member of Gateway Assembly of God Church in Auburndale and a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He also worked for 16 yrs. for Food Machinery as a sheet metal mechanic. Ralph enjoyed telling stories, fishing & gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Ralph is survived by his loving family: wife of 61 years: Bobbie Harper, son: Dennis (Ellie) Harper, daughter: Susan Adams, brother: James 'Bud' (Irene) Harper, all of Auburndale, 4 grandchildren: Steven, Jonathan, Megan& Caitlyn.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 14, 2016 at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016