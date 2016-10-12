SARAH LYNN
|
HARMON, 30
LAKELAND - Sarah Lynn Harmon, 30, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2016, at her residence. Sarah was born May 10, 1986, in Henderson, Kentucky to Gary Wayne Harmon, Sr. and Linda Lee (Powell) Harmon and has resided in Lakeland all of her life.
She is survived by her parents; siblings, Leica Moore and husband Chris, Joshua Harmon and wife Jodie, Amanda Harmon Morrison and Gary Wayne Harmon, Jr. and wife Jennifer and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
