EUGENE E. 'GENE'

BLUE, 93



HAINES CITY - Mr. Eugene E. 'Gene' Blue passed away on October 6, 2016.

Gene was born on September 20, 1923 to William and Eula Blue in Covington County, Alabama. He was the fifth of eight children, all of whom predeceased him. He served during World War II in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Gene met and married his wife of seventy years, Jane, in Alabama. They moved their home to Haines City, Fla. and later to Davenport, Fla. He was employed in the Citrus Industry, eventually retiring from Holly Hill Fruit Products as a plant engineer. He was very active in his church, Eastside Baptist in Haines City, and served as a deacon and trustee for many years.

Gene is survived by his wife Jane and their children Kathy (Larry) Linder of Davenport, Jenny (Robert) Blank of Haines City, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A gathering with family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at 1:00P.M., followed by services at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials of remembrance may be made to Meals on Wheels 620 6th Street NW Winter Haven, FL 33881-4011.

