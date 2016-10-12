DAVID JOSEPH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID JOSEPH MURDOCCA.
MURDOCCA, 61
LAKELAND - David Joseph Murdocca, 61, of Lakeland, FL passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2016. He was born in Meriden, Connecticut on August 9, 1955 to Joseph and Rita Murdocca.
David graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelors' degree in Microbiology. He worked for Publix Supermarkets Inc. for 31 years as a laboratory technician. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Lakeland and of Life Link's Organ and Tissue Donors.
He was a hard-working, compassionate, and loyal husband and father. His quick wit, selflessness and kind-heartedness made him a quick friend to all he met. When David was not working on household projects, he enjoyed traveling and exploring the great outdoors. He will be truly missed by all.
David is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Murdocca and brother Donald Murdocca.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Murdocca; children, Marisa Murdocca of Florida, John and Whitney Harrison of Vermont, and Jamie Gehring of Vermont; mother, Rita Murdocca of Florida; grandchildren, Yvonne, Alana, John Jr., Aaron, and Orin, all of Vermont; siblings, Cindy Murdocca of Florida, and Todd and Christy Sharpe of Virginia and sister-in-law Marlene Murdocca of California.
Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday October 14 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to
, Memphis, Tennessee.
Condolences made be sent to the family at heathfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016