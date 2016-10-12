Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID JOSEPH MURDOCCA. View Sign

DAVID JOSEPH

MURDOCCA, 61



LAKELAND - David Joseph Murdocca, 61, of Lakeland, FL passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2016. He was born in Meriden, Connecticut on August 9, 1955 to Joseph and Rita Murdocca.

David graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelors' degree in Microbiology. He worked for Publix Supermarkets Inc. for 31 years as a laboratory technician. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Lakeland and of Life Link's Organ and Tissue Donors.

He was a hard-working, compassionate, and loyal husband and father. His quick wit, selflessness and kind-heartedness made him a quick friend to all he met. When David was not working on household projects, he enjoyed traveling and exploring the great outdoors. He will be truly missed by all.

David is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Murdocca and brother Donald Murdocca.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Murdocca; children, Marisa Murdocca of Florida, John and Whitney Harrison of Vermont, and Jamie Gehring of Vermont; mother, Rita Murdocca of Florida; grandchildren, Yvonne, Alana, John Jr., Aaron, and Orin, all of Vermont; siblings, Cindy Murdocca of Florida, and Todd and Christy Sharpe of Virginia and sister-in-law Marlene Murdocca of California.

Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday October 14 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , Memphis, Tennessee.

Condolences made be sent to the family at







DAVID JOSEPHMURDOCCA, 61LAKELAND - David Joseph Murdocca, 61, of Lakeland, FL passed away Saturday, October 8th, 2016. He was born in Meriden, Connecticut on August 9, 1955 to Joseph and Rita Murdocca.David graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelors' degree in Microbiology. He worked for Publix Supermarkets Inc. for 31 years as a laboratory technician. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Lakeland and of Life Link's Organ and Tissue Donors.He was a hard-working, compassionate, and loyal husband and father. His quick wit, selflessness and kind-heartedness made him a quick friend to all he met. When David was not working on household projects, he enjoyed traveling and exploring the great outdoors. He will be truly missed by all.David is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Murdocca and brother Donald Murdocca.He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Murdocca; children, Marisa Murdocca of Florida, John and Whitney Harrison of Vermont, and Jamie Gehring of Vermont; mother, Rita Murdocca of Florida; grandchildren, Yvonne, Alana, John Jr., Aaron, and Orin, all of Vermont; siblings, Cindy Murdocca of Florida, and Todd and Christy Sharpe of Virginia and sister-in-law Marlene Murdocca of California.Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Friday October 14 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , Memphis, Tennessee.Condolences made be sent to the family at heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.