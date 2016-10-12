Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RANDALL EUGENE JOHNSON Sr.. View Sign

LAKELAND - Randall Eugene Johnson Sr., 79, died Sunday, October 9, 2016, at home, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly.

He was born on November 24, 1936, to Lester and Grace Johnson. He was married to the love of his life, Myra Dorcas Johnson, on June 24th, 1958.

He was predeceased by his parents Lester and Grace Johnson, brother Stanley Johnson, sister Barbara Johnson and granddaughter Sabrina Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife Dorcas Johnson, son Randy (Cindee) Johnson, daughter Diane (Steve) Campbell, and sons Mike (Lori) Johnson and Steve (Jean) Johnson, brother Larry (LuAnn) Johnson, sisters Carol Findley, Sharon Wolfe, Linda (Larry) Oesch, Diane (Stanley) Geho. He has 9 grandchildren who adore him very much, 4 great grandchildren who thought the world of him and 6 step grandchildren and their families.

Randall joined the United States Army in 1953, serving our country proudly in Korea. He attended Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Lakeland. He was a member of Gold's Gym on 98 North in Lakeland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice on 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church on 3504 Mt. Tabor Rd. in Lakeland. A Celebration of his life will follow at 11:00 at the church.







