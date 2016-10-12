DENNIS E. McKINNON

Obituary

DENNIS E.
McKINNON, 62

LAKELAND - Dennis E. McKinnon, 62, passed 9/30/16. Left behind are loving wife of 38 years, Sharon; a son; a daughter; 7 grandchildren. He was loved & will be missed.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com