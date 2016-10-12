SUSAN I. WARD

Obituary

SUSAN I.
WARD, 77

LAKELAND - Susan I. Ward, 77, passed away on October 10, 2016. Memorial service on Thursday October 13 at 2pm at the 'Chapel' on the Victory Church Campus.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016
