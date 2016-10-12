VIRGINIA CAMPBELL

Obituary

VIRGINIA
CAMPBELL, 102

LAKE WALES - Virginia Campbell, 102, passed Sat., 10/1/16, in Daytona Beach. Graveside 11:30 am Sat., 10/15/16 at Lake Wales Cemetery. Johnson-Nelson-Gill F.H.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com