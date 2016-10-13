Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES JEAN PIPKIN CHERRY. View Sign

FRANCES

JEAN PIPKIN CHERRY, 89



CROOM-A-COOCHEE - Mrs. Frances Jean Pipkin Cherry passed away quietly Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, at the Gulfside Center for Hospice Care in Zephyrhills after an extended illness.

Jean was born April 8, 1927, in Clearwater. A descendant of one of Lakeland's earliest pioneer families (1883), Jean grew up and lived in the Scott Lake, Medulla, Pipkin Dairy and Kathleen areas. After 43 years, she moved to Croom-a-coochee in Sumter County where she owned and operated ' The Country Store' along with her husband, Kenneth 'Bud-dy' Jones, to whom she was lovingly married for 35 years.

Jean was very involved in founding the Croom-a-coochee Volunteer Fire Department and was Assistant Fire Chief from 1975 through 1982. She was a very active member of the Croom-a-coochee Improvement Club, always heading up children's activities such as Christmas parties, Halloween parties, Easter egg hunts and bicycle safety classes. Several generations of children remember her giving math lessons as she sold them Penny Candy. Jean loved to do stained glass, paint, and arts and crafts. She was a politically outspoken environmentalist who truly loved the earth. Jean was a generous and kind soul who touched many lives and she will be dearly missed.

She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Jacqueline Pipkin; her sister, Betty Jo Waldron; husbands, James West, Richard Lemanski, and Harold Cherry. She is survived by her husband Kenneth L. Jones, her sons, James Lemanski (Arvilla), Richard Lem-anski (Lynne), both of Lakeland; her daughter, Valerie Lemanski Holley of Tampa; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gulfside Center for Hospice.



