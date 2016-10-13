MILDRED 'MIDGE' E. AUSTIN, 97
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILDRED E. "MIDGE" AUSTIN.
WINTER HAVEN - Mildred 'Midge' E. Austin, 97, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 at her residence.
Born in Akron, Michigan on April 16, 1919, she graduated from Eastern State University in Ypsilanti, MI and taught in the public school system of Michigan for fourteen years.
In 1960 she, her husband, Gordon W. Austin, and son, Gordon R. Austin moved from Ann Arbor, MI to Winter Haven, FL where they owned and managed Garden Court Motel and later Austin Acres. She taught at Garner Elementary School for eleven years.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Winter Haven, FL and volunteered at the church school.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon W. Austin in 1990.
She is survived by her son, Gordon R. Austin of Lakeland, FL; her sisters, Maxine Rohlfs of Charlotte, MI and Madeline Schafer of Saginaw, MI; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1449 34th Street, NW, Winter Haven. FL 33881 or to the
, FL Division Inc. East Polk Unit, PO Box 13600, Tampa, FL 33681.
Expressions of condolences at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016