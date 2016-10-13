W.F.
|
JONES, 84
FORT PIERCE - W.F. Jones, 84, died October 11, 2016 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Jones was born in Laurel Hill, Florida and moved to Port St. Lucie in 1991, coming from Lake Wales, Florida.
He owned and operated his own trucks in the citrus and fertilizer industry. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Moose, VFW and the Elks Club. He attended and was a former trustee and usher at First Baptist Church of White City.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda K. Jones of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughters, Susan McClellan of Laurel Hill, FL, Laura (Terry) Hoppe of Fayetteville, AK, and Sonya (Scott) Campbell of Dalhart, TX; stepson, Ben Kimbriel III of Orlando, FL; stepdaughter, Beverly Kimbriel of Portland, OR; brother, James Earl Jones of Lake Wales, FL; sister, Geraldine Jones of Lake Wales, FL; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Frank & Bertha Jones and sister, Blondell Barrett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
www.TCHospice.org
Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2016 from 9-11 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016