VICKI CAROLYN

HILL, 63



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Vicki Carolyn Hill, age 63, was called home early morning of Monday, October 10, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

Mrs. Hill was born November 29, 1952 in Punta Gorda, Florida to Victor and Phyllis Larrison. She attended Charlotte High School and graduated in 1970. She also attended Polk Community College. She then worked for the GTE Phone Company as an operator, then transferring with GTE to Winter Haven in 1972. She later worked in insurance until her retirement in 2010. Vicki was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, godmother and friend to so many. She was a skilled seamstress, florist, event planner, volunteer and crafter. She enjoyed antique shopping with her best friends and never would visit her grandchildren without a present in her bag for them. Her capacity to love had no limits, her kindness was unrivaled and the friendships she made were wide spread and renowned for their longevity.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Vicki is survived by her loving and devoted family: husband of 41 1/2 years: Kenneth Bruce Hill, her son: Daniel Kenneth Hill and wife Kristin Wemlinger Hill, 4 grandchildren (the apples of her eye) Grady James Hill (7), Emma Leigh Hill (5), Laurelie June Hill (21 months) and Maggie Grace Hill (9 months), brother Gregory Kenneth Larrison and wife Dorinda 'Rindy' Larrison, nephew Nathaniel Larrison and wife Rachel Larrison and their son Gavyn (18 months), cousin Patti Kiuber and husband Michael Kiuber; cousin Gabriel Kiuber and wife Jessica Kiuber and their children Chance (13) and Faith (10); Cousin Linda Mathis, brother in law Bobby Hill and wife Jerry Hill; brother in law Mike Hill and wife Robin Hill and their children Brianna, Tiarra, Mac-kenzie and BrayLee, sister in law Polly Hill and her children Beverly Capone and David HilI; sister in law Carolyn Hill and her children Cathy Moss and husband Brian Moss and their children son Brandon and Deborah Wimberly and her son Brent Wimberly.

A gathering of family & friends will be held Saturday, October 15, 2016 from 3:00 until 5:00 PM at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale.







108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

