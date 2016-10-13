DAVID EUGENE
DRIGGERS, 61
LAKELAND - David Eugene Driggers, 61, passed away in his sleep on Monday, September 19th, 2016 in Lakeland, Fl. He was born on November 4th, 1954 in Lakeland, Fl. to Lehman and Hazel Driggers.
David is preceded in death by his parents, sister Sandra Potts, and his brother Carl 'Buddy' Driggers. David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna Blackwelder Driggers, daughters Sarah Driggers and Anna Driggers, son Tony Monasterio, grandchildren Lily Rodriguez and Owen Rodriguez, brother Danny Driggers and sister Linda Parker.
David spent his life serving others through social work, youth ministry, and human resources. David was also a talented musician who played several instruments and let God speak through his music as he blessed those around him through singing, playing the piano, or playing his guitar. David loved the Lord, his family and close friends unconditionally, and he will be sorely missed by all.
The service was held Friday, Sept. 23rd, 2016, at Berea Baptist Church, 1407 Hwy 92 W, Auburndale, FL, 33823. Viewing was 10-11:00 am and Funeral service at 11 am.
