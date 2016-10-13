Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD STIRN. View Sign

LAKELAND - Donald Stirn, 96, passed away into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior for eternity on October 4, 2016 in Lakeland, Florida. Don was born August 30, 1920 in Putnam County, Ohio.

Don will be joining his loving wife, Dorotha, and his parents Fred Stirn, Lena (Charles) Grace and step-father Gene Brollier. Also preceding Don's death was his brother and sister-in law Jerry & Dixie Stirn, sister and brother-in law Helen & Bernard Campbell, brothers-in law Grenny Mericle and Bud McClure, and son-in-law John Aquila.

Don is survived by two sisters, Geraldine Mericle and Mildred McClure, and his three children: Carol (Tom) Sanderson of Van Wert, Ohio, Steven Stirn of Lakeland, Florida, and Christina Stirn Aquila of Hampshire, Tennessee.

Don is also survived by his grandchildren: Lori (Kent) Klinger, Londa (Scott) Wilson, Tammy (Jeff) Hartman, Brad (Kim) Saylor, Dave Sanderson, Katrina (Dan) Bourque, Nathaniel Stirn, David Aquila and Andrew Aquila. Great grandchildren include: Justin (Khandiss) Klinger, Gregory Klinger, Abby Wilson, Steph (Andy) Pennington, Tabitha Hart-man, Adam Saylor, Kelsey Saylor, Korbin Sanderson, Abigail Bourque, and Gabriel Bourque. Great-great grandchildren are Arieanna Hartman, Anderson Pennington, and Kenton Klinger.

Don farmed most of his life in Van Wert, Ohio until he retired in Sarasota, Florida. He always enjoyed meeting new people, never knowing a stranger. He was active in the churches that he attended throughout the years and was a trustee for Ridge Township, Ohio. Don also was a very good bowler and golfer, enjoying both sports into his late 80s. He will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.



