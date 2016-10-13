PATRICIA M.
REITER, 92
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Patricia M. Reiter, age 92, of Auburndale passed away Friday afternoon, October 7, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Mrs. Reiter was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and had lived in Auburndale since 1957. Mrs. Reiter, along with her late husband Robert J. Reiter operated Reiter Electric until her retirement. Mrs. Reiter was very active in her community. She served the Auburndale Chamber of Commerce, the City of Auburndale Planning Commission, Electrical Council of Florida (Ridge Chapter), Auburndale Builders Association and the Lions Club.
Mrs. Reiter was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Reiter and is survived by her 2 sons, Bob (Dawn) Reiter of Winter Haven, and Tim (Beth) Reiter of Auburndale, 4 grandsons, Michael, Matthew, Joseph and Robby.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, Florida 33823.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016