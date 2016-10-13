PATRICK J. 'PAT'
FREEMAN, 54
LAKELAND - Patrick J. 'Pat' Freeman, age 54, of Lakeland passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Mr. Freeman was born in Tampa and moved to south Lakeland from the Brandon area one year ago. He was a drafter for a surveying company and played bass guitar in a Beatles tribute band. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Hodges Freeman. Mr. Freeman is survived his wife, Lyn Freeman; father, Herbert Freeman; son, Trevor Freeman; brothers, Scott and Ken (Laurie) Freeman; and sister, Kimberly (John) Shatrow; niece, Kelly Deese; nephews, Jason and Justin Freeman; great nephew, Levi Deese.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 14, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, with a reception to follow at the funeral home.
