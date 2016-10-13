Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRETELLE WILLIAMS SHAW. View Sign

GRETELLE

WILLIAMS

SHAW, 101



HAINES CITY - Mrs. Gretelle Williams Shaw died on Monday, October 10, 2016, at Halifax Hospice in Ormond Beach. She was born on September 30, 1915 in Douglas, Georgia to George and Idelle Meeks. She was101 years old.

She moved to Haines City in 1953 from Coral Gables. She was active in the Heart of Florida Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary, the Order of the Eastern Star #68, and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, now NorthRidge Church in Haines City. She moved to Port Orange in 2008.

Gretelle was preceded in death by her husbands Roy E. Williams and Raymond Shaw, two sisters and three brothers.

Survivors include her daughters Cynthia A. Scott of Port Orange and Charisse May of Lakewood Ranch, sons Roy E. Williams of Port Orange, Robert P. Williams of Haines City, and Gary L. Williams of Santa Clarita, California, fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until her funeral service begins on Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 12 noon at NorthRidge Church with Pastor David Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorials of remembrance may be made to hospicefundev@halifax. org or your local hospice.

oakridgefuneralcare.com







