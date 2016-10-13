MONTEENE
BRADY, 88
Executive Secretary
LAKELAND - Monteene Brady, age 88, died Tuesday, October 11, 2016.
Born in Hammin, MS, on July 21, 1928, Monteene came to Lakeland from there with her parents in 1944. She graduated from Lakeland High School and retired from Publix where she was an executive secretary. She was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church. She loved her family and they loved her.
Ms. Brady is survived by her daughter Judy and Ron Stiltner, Lakeland; granddaughters Sherrie and Jason Adams, Jennifer and Phillip Kendrick, both of Lakeland; 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Kathleen Baptist Church. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kathleen Baptist Church C/O Sherrie Adams or Mt. Tabor Baptist Church C/O Jennifer Kendrick.
Lanier Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016