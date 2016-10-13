BRIAN A.
LAKELAND - Brian A. MacGillivray of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Kennebunkport, ME and Belmont, MA, died suddenly after a brief illness on October 4th, 2016.
Beloved husband of Debbie (Buzzell), Loving father of Mark MacGillivray of Charleston, SC and Amy (MacGillivray) Luke of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, step-father to Adam, Allison and Ashley Padget. He is survived by three siblings, Stephen MacGillivray of Hanover, MA, Donald MacGillivray of Watchung, NJ and Joanne MacGillivray of Sherman, Maine (formerly of Haverhill, MA) as well as five grandchildren Evan, Garrett, Sophia, John and Isabella and three nieces, Kayleigh, Megan and Devon.
Brian spent the last 11 years with his wife Debbie enjoying Florida life, playing golf, following his favorite Boston sports teams, walking his dogs Buddy & Molly and being in the company of so many great friends. He was a larger than life character who touched lives in ways that not many people can. He was loved by all and will be truly missed.
A memorial service was held at the Lakeland Funeral Home in Lakeland, FL on Oct. 6. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brian's favorite charity, the SPCA of Lakeland, FL.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016