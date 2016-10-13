JANICE L.
WALLS, 67
LAKELAND - Janice L. Walls, 67, passed away Oct. 10, 2016.
Mrs. Walls was born in Frankfort, IN on Oct. 13, 1948. She worked as a waitress, and later as a Lab Tech for Continental Plastics. She was an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing bass tournaments.
Mrs. Walls is survived by her husband, Bill Walls; children, Ricky Huffer, Gidget Smith and Angie Lambert; step children, Robin Tucker and Darcie Walls; her siblings; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services will be conducted privately.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016