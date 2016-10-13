LONZA RIVERS

Obituary

LONZA
RIVERS, 72

WAUCHULA - Lonza Rivers, 72, died 10/3/16. Visit: Sat. at 12:30 pm at Progressive M.B. Church, Wauchula. Service to follow at 2pm Sat. at the church. Williams F.H.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016
