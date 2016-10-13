EATHER LEE RICHARDSON

Obituary

EATHER LEE
RICHARDSON, 91

WINTER HAVEN - Eather Richardson, 91, died 10/11/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm at James C. Boyd Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Service Sat. at 11am at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2016
