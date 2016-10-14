WILLIAM H.
WHITE, Jr., 54
LAKELAND - William H. White, Jr., 54, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2016. He was born in Terre Haute, IN, in 1962. He was a retired truck driver.
William is survived by his wife Denise; children: William H. White III, Kaitlyn White, Michaela White & Leila White; grandchildren: Emmalea, Christa, and Brooklynn; his mother Patricia White; brothers James, Dondee, Michael Dale and sister Sandra.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at Victory Church in the chapel.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2016