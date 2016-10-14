Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEWEL DELLA MESSER. View Sign



LAKE ALFRED - Jewel Della Messer, 92, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital.

Born November 23, 1923 to Webster and Ruth McDonald, in Valdosta, GA she moved here in 1929 from Georgia. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred, where she sang in the choir and served as a Sunday School Teacher.

Jewel is preceded in death by: her husband, H. Monroe Messer, a son, Danny Hagood, 2 brothers, J.W. and Henry McDonald; and a sister, Virginia Duncan.

She is survived by: 3 sons, Carroll Hagood of Auburndale, Gilbert (Sonya) Hagood of Winter Haven and Joey Messer of Bartow; 3 daughters, Regenia (Cecil) Burch, Linda Keeton and Betty Hough, all of Lake Alfred; 3 sisters, Jeanette Hanson of Virginia, Juanita Richardville of Eagle Lake, and Evelyn Bess of Winter Haven; and she was blessed with 12 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 10:30am, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred. Funeral services will immediately follow at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred.

JEWEL DELLAMESSER, 92LAKE ALFRED - Jewel Della Messer, 92, of Lake Alfred, FL passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital.Born November 23, 1923 to Webster and Ruth McDonald, in Valdosta, GA she moved here in 1929 from Georgia. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred, where she sang in the choir and served as a Sunday School Teacher.Jewel is preceded in death by: her husband, H. Monroe Messer, a son, Danny Hagood, 2 brothers, J.W. and Henry McDonald; and a sister, Virginia Duncan.She is survived by: 3 sons, Carroll Hagood of Auburndale, Gilbert (Sonya) Hagood of Winter Haven and Joey Messer of Bartow; 3 daughters, Regenia (Cecil) Burch, Linda Keeton and Betty Hough, all of Lake Alfred; 3 sisters, Jeanette Hanson of Virginia, Juanita Richardville of Eagle Lake, and Evelyn Bess of Winter Haven; and she was blessed with 12 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 10:30am, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 at the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred. Funeral services will immediately follow at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake Alfred.Condolences may be sent at Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2016

