LAKELAND - Mrs. Evelyn Brown Witherington of Lakeland, FL, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at Lakeland Regional Health. She was 90.

Born in Sanborn, FL, on October 14, 1925, she came to Lakeland in 1986 from Miami, FL, where she was the Chief Clerk of the U.S. Probation Office of the Southern District of Florida. In Lakeland, she was an active member of the Church in the Meadows.

Mrs. Witherington was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Witherington; her mother, Mattie Coleman; sisters, Dora Hamic and Eloise Pelham. She is survived by her children: Brenda Doss (Mike) of Lakeland, FL, Lisa Nowak (Bill) of Louisville, KY, and Caryn Gardner (Bill) of Selma, AL; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Loretta Borde, Sena NeSmith, and Linda Ward, all of Lakeland, Jeanette Clemons of Homosassa, FL; brother, Harley Brown of Sopchoppy, FL; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am with a service following at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL.

