HOUSTON, 69
Publix Mechanic
LAKELAND - Wayne Calvin Houston, age 69, died Wednesday, October 12, 2016.
Born in Colquitt, GA, on July 29, 1947, Wayne came here in 1968 after serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Church of God, a U.S. Army veteran and he retired from Publix as a mechanic.
Mr. Houston was preceded in death by his father Calvin H. Houston. He is survived by his mother Wilma Houston, Lakeland; wife Linda Houston, Lakeland; sons James Houston, Andy Houston, Steven Houston and Stewart Houston, all of Lakeland; daughters Jennifer Blaeuer, Angie Carroll, both of Lakeland; brother Ricky Houston, Lakeland; sister Joyce Bagley, Blairsville, GA; grandson Zachary; grand-daughters Rachel, Brooke, Tiffany and Stephanie; grandson Aaron.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, 10/15/16, at 11 a.m. at Lanier Funeral Home Chapel.
