LAKELAND - Carolyn Lee Johnson, age 63, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2016.
Born in Lakeland, FL on December 20, 1952. She was a lifelong member of St. David's Episcopal Church and a member of the Epilepsy Foundation of FL. She was a graduate of LHS. Carolyn was an enthusiastic Elvis fan, enjoyed card games, Bingo and the beach. She was a sweet and loving soul who will be greatly missed by loved ones.
Preceded in death by her father, Jerry Johnson and mother, Mary Lee Johnson. Survived by her loving family, sister, Deb Brock, brother, Jim Johnson, sister-in-law, Deb Johnson, nephews, Jerry Johnson (Trish), David Johnson (Christina) and Johnny Brock III, aunt, Dottie DelleChiaie and seven great nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church Monday, Oct. 17 at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of FL epilepsy.com/florida
