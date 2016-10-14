RUTH VIRGINIA
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH VIRGINIA JENKINS.
JENKINS, 78
PLANT CITY - Ruth Virginia Jenkins, 78 of Plant City died October 10, 2016.
Born in Tampa, FL, she was the daughter of John, Jr. and Evelyn Castleman Toole.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Richard Jenkins.
Survivors are children, Leatha Harrell, Debbie Kline, Ruth Wallace, Ginny Stickle, David 'DeJay' Jenkins, Paul 'Ben' Jenkins, and Michael Brown; siblings, Carol Sheffield, Geraldine Hamilton, Janice Jenkins, Alfred Toole, and Jimmy Toole; 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren.
Ruth spent her life in the service of the Lord as a pastor's wife, was raised in the Welcome Baptist Church, and attended many throughout her life. Her family meant everything to her.
Funeral Services will be 2pm, Saturday, October 15, 2016 at Welcome Baptist Church, Welcome Church Rd, Lithia, with visitation one hour prior to service at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at
haughtfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2016