SHIRLEY A. CURRIE

Obituary

SHIRLEY A.
CURRIE, 70

LAKELAND - Shirley Currie, 70, died 10/11/16 in TX. Visitation Sat. 10/15/16 from 10-11AM at Whidden McLean Funeral Home with Service following at 11AM.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2016
