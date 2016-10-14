JOHN EDWARD FUSSELL

Obituary

JOHN EDWARD
FUSSELL, 77

DUNDEE - John Edward Fussell, 77, died Wed. 10/11/16. Visit: today 5-7pm Holmes Funeral Home. Svc. Sat. 2pm at Friendship M.B.C., Dundee. Holmes F.D.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com