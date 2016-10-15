IRA V.

WALLING, 83



WINTER HAVEN - Ira V. Walling, 83, passed away in Winter Haven on October 13, 2016. He was born in Van Buren, Tenn. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Eagle Lake Church of Christ. Mr. Walling retired after 43 years as a painter at Arrington Auto Body.

Mr. Walling was preceded in death by his parent, Jere and Bertha Walling, sisters, Virgie Chumney and Grace Wells, a son, Randall Jordan, and a great granddaughter, Layla. He is survived by his wife, Ada Walling, a daughter, Susan Faneuf, six sons, Garry, Donnie, Al, Jeff, Greg, and Steven Walling, 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 17, from 9:30-11 with a service following at 11. Both will be held at Eagle Lake Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida School of Preaching in Lakeland, 1807 South Florida Ave.



