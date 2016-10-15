CASSANDRA 'KAY'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CASSANDRA "KAY" WILLIAMS.
WILLIAMS, 62
LAKELAND - Cassandra 'Kay' Williams, 62, passed away 10/10/16. Kay was born on 7/4/54 to Joe T. and Lois Flowers.
A native of Calhoun City, MS, she came to Lakeland 59 years ago. Kay was a dedicated worker at Lakeland Regional Medical Center for nearly 40 years. She was a member at Family Worship Center where she was also a part of The Sisterhood Women's Group. Kay enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and church community. To know her was to adore her, and her smile was contagious and her laughter was a sanction for all who encountered it. Not only was she a woman of God but a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
She is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, siblings and a host of nieces/nephews and family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joe T. Flowers, son, Tellas 'TJ' Graham, and brother Hal Flowers.
Visitation will be held on Monday, 10/17/16 from 5-7 pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 South Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Homegoing Service will be held on Tuesday, 10/18/16 at 2 pm at Family Worship Center 'The Joy Center,' 1350 E. Main Street, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2016