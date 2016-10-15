ELIZABETH E. MacPHERSON

ELIZABETH E.
MacPHERSON, 95

WINTER HAVEN - Elizabeth E. MacPherson, 95 years young, passed on 10/8/16, in Winter Haven, FL.
Born on 5/31/21, on the North Sea in Fraserburgh Scotland, the family relocated to Niagara Falls, N.Y. in 1949, then they moved to FL, in 1972. She worked as a physical therapist at the Bradenton Hospital.
She is survived by sons William and Joseph of FL, Andrew of Michigan, daughter Jeannie of FL, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, son-in-law Tim and daughter-in-law Mary Lou.
