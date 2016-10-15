BARBARA LEE
WHITFORD, 88
LAKE HAMILTON - Barbara Lee Whitford, of Lake Hamilton, passed away on Oct 13, 2016. Born in Fishkill, NY, on March 7, 1928.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Brace Whitford, and son Richard. She is survived by sons David of Naples, FL, William of Daphne, AL, daughter, Sheri of Lk. Hamilton, FL, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She had a passion for sewing; a master at the craft. She had a very generous heart, crafting hats, caps, and lap quilts for cancer patients and fellow church members. She also loved to laugh.
She settled in South Florida in 1958, and later moved to Central Florida. She was a member of Lake Hamilton Presbyterian Church.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date. She has gone home to be in the loving arms of our dear Lord.
The separation from our loved ones is temporary, but the love is always and forever.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2016