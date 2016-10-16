Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN ROSE. View Sign

BARBARA ANN

ROSE, 83

9/20/1933 - 10/12/2016



WINTER HAVEN - Barbara Ann Rose, age 83, passed away on October 12, 2016.

Barbara was the beloved wife of 56 years to John 'Jack' Rose. She was the mother of James, Richard (Denise), Jackie (Trey), and John (Gloria). She was the loving grandmother of Jessica, Kaylee, Samantha, Rachel, Lauren and Nicole. In addition, she was a friend to many.

Barbara lived her life to the fullest as a mother and Grandma. We will all miss her very much and will always have her in our hearts.

A funeral Mass will be held on October 18, 2016, beginning at 8:40 am at Saint Matthew Catholic Church. If you are unable to attend, you may also view the Mass at http:/www.saintmatthewcatholicchurch.org/saint mcc/live_church_cam.



