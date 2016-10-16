FRANCES O.
BARTOW - Frances O. Hunt, 87, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
Frances was born November 13, 1928, in Bartow, FL. She moved back to Bartow in 1955, from San Diego, CA. She was a nurse and a member of member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow.
She is survived by two sons, Jimmy Hunt of Orlando, FL and Tommy Hunt of Bartow, FL; daughter, Bonnie V. Hutto and husband Gene of Palm Bay, FL; two brothers, Hermon Owens and Thurman Owens; sister, Vaughn Siniard all of Lakeland, FL; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Monday, October 17, 2016, at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2pm on Monday, October 17, 2016, at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home with Ron Burks officiating. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2016