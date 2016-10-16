Obituary Guest Book View Sign



'LUCKY' PARKER



BARTOW - Mr. Joyce Emanuel 'Lucky' Parker, age 89, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2016, in Bartow, FL. Born January 16, 1927, in Roberts, AL, he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Carlie (Findley) Parker.

Mr. Parker moved to Bartow in 1947, where he met Marguere Coffee (Pete), his wife of 65 years. After 37 years, Mr. Parker retired from Swift and Co., in Bartow, where he worked as a plant manager.

Joyce was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. Called 'Lucky' by his army buddies, the nickname remained throughout the rest of his life.

Lucky was an amateur radio operator (K4EBO) for over 60 years and worked with Polk County Emergency Operations Services for over four decades. He was an active member of the Polk County Ham Club and taught amateur radio exam preparation classes.

Mr. Parker was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Marguere Parker of Bartow; his children, Glenna Parker Sirmans of Bend, OR, Marilyn Parker Oliver (Sean) of Birmingham, AL, and Terry Parker (Karen) of Lakeland; his granddaughter, Camden Sabat (Tim); step grandsons, Kristopher Kissel and Tyler Kissel; and great grandsons, Parker Sabat and Macon Sabat.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 19th, from 1pm to 2pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2pm at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.

