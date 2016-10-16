DOROTHY JEANETTE
LAKELAND - Dorothy Jeanette Chattin passed away on October 6, 2016. She was born September 3, 1925, in Winchester, TN.
She was the only child of John H. Chattin and Dorothy L. Chattin. Her early years were spent in Winchester; the family later moved to Vicksburg, MS where she spent the remainder of her formative years.
She attended All Saints Episcopal Junior College in Vicksburg then transferred to Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, MS. She graduated in 1947, with a BA in Modern Languages.
Immediately upon graduation she entered the United States Foreign Service. She completed her training in Washington, DC. Her career overseas included assignments in Budapest, Hungary; Bonn, Munich and Berlin in Germany; Warsaw, Poland and Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland.
She retired in Lakeland/Mulberry, FL in 1983, and became very active in her community. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a docent at the Polk Museum of Art, a member of the Lakeland Camellia Society and the Tampa Camellia Society, the Garden Club of Lakeland and the Poinsettia Garden Club.
She also had a vast interest in music and enjoyed playing the clarinet, the zither and hand bells. Her most special interest was in dogs, Poodles in particular. She loved and owned many poodles through the years, many of whom were adopted through Florida Poodle Rescue. She was a member of the Imperial Polk Obedience Club (IPOC) of Lakeland.
Her passions in life were service to her country, poodles, family and friends.
Memorial service will be October 26, 2016, at 2:30 pm in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.
Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801; First Presbyterian Church of Vicksburg, MS, 1501 Cherry St, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or the
.
Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Cemetery in Vicksburg, MS at a future date.
