Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TERESA FAY SODER KNOX BARTOW - Teresa 'Terri' Fay Soder K "TERRI" October.
BARTOW - Teresa 'Terri' Fay Soder Knox passed away peacefully at Good Shepard Hospice on October 14, 2016, in Lakeland FL at the age of 61.
Terri is survived by her husband, Allen; children, Ashlie Lung and Jonathan Markley; sisters, Jan Fink and Jeannie Ryan. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Johnny Aycock, Adria Lung, Reagan Lung, Averie Markley, and Ayden Miller. Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Norma Soder.
She was born in Bartow, FL and graduated from Bartow Sr. High. She retired from CF Industries after 34 years as senior clerk. She was a member of the American Legion Aux Post 3. Terri believed in God and forgiveness.
There will not be a funeral, but instead a party in her honor and remembrance at a future date. For details contact allenknox@mail.com .
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepard Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2016