ALICE HRABAL

Obituary

ALICE
HRABAL, 79

LAKELAND - Alice Hrabal, 79, passed away on October 7, 2016. Memorial service on Tues. Oct. 18, 2016 at 3:30 pm at United Methodist Church, Bowling Green, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2016
